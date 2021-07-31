Hartlepool records another 38 Covid-19 cases - but no deaths are reported
According to the latest figures, another 38 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool - but no further Covid-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 31, that 71 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,654.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, July 31, it was announced that 26,144 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,856,528.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 31: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 253
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 270
Cases of coronavirus
38 new cases on July 31
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,581
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 495.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 25: 464
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 59
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 2,894
Based on the latest available information.