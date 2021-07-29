Hartlepool records another 41 Covid-19 cases - but no deaths are reported
According to the latest figures, another 41 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool - but no further Covid-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 29, that 85 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,515.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 29, it was announced that 31,117 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,801,561.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 29: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 253
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 270
Cases of coronavirus
44 new cases on July 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,496
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 642.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 24: 602
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 59
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 2,894
Based on the latest available information.