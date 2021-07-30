Hartlepool records another 47 Covid-19 cases - but no deaths are reported
According to the latest figures, another 47 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool - but no further Covid-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 30, that 68 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,583.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 30, it was announced that 29,622 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,830,774.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 30: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 253
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 270
Cases of coronavirus
47 new cases on July 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,543
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 578.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 25: 542
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 59
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 2,894
Based on the latest available information.