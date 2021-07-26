Hartlepool records another 47 positive Covid tests - but no more deaths are reported
According to the latest figures, another 47 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool - but no further deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Monday, July 26, that 14 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,172.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, July 26, it was announced that 24,950 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,722,298.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 26: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 253
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 269
Cases of coronavirus
47 new cases on July 26
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,345
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 884 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 21: 943.8
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 32
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 2,808
