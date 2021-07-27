Hartlepool records another 53 positive Covid tests - but no more deaths are reported
According to the latest figures, another 53 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool - but no further deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, July 27, that 131 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,303.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, July 27, it was announced that 23,511 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,745,526.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 27: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 253
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 270
Cases of coronavirus
53 new cases on July 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,398
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 799 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 22: 853.1
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 32
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 2,808
Based on the latest available information.