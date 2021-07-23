Hartlepool records another 83 positive Covid tests - but no more deaths are reported
A further 83 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 23, that 64 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,044.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 23, it was announced that 36,389 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,637,975.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 23: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 253
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 269
Cases of coronavirus
83 new cases on July 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,172
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,130.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 17: 1,059
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 32
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 2,808
Based on the latest available information.