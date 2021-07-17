In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Javid said he was awaiting the result of a full PCR test and had only mild symptoms.

The minister, who has received both his jabs, used the message to urge people to get their vaccinations.

The Health Secretary’s announcement comes as the Government prepares to go ahead with the final lifting of lockdown restrictions in England on Monday, July 19, despite the misgivings of some scientists.

He said in his video: “I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it’s come out positive, so I’m now self-isolating at home with my family until I get the results of a PCR test.

“I’m grateful that I’ve had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild.”

He also said: “I also want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in our national vaccine rollout programme, truly the best of its kind anywhere in the world.

“If you haven’t had your jabs yet, please get out there and get them as soon as you can, and if, like me, you might feel a bit groggy or you think you might have come into contact with someone who is positive, please also take a lateral flow test too.

“If everyone plays their part, you’re not only protecting yourself and your loved ones but you’re also safeguarding the NHS and helping to preserve our way of life.”

