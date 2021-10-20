Mr Javid’s appearance comes amid mounting concern about rising cases and a faltering vaccination programme.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned “we risk stumbling into a winter crisis” unless measures such as face masks and vaccine passports – the Government’s “Plan B” for the coming months – are introduced in England.

He called for ministers to come up with a “Plan C” of even tougher restrictions if those measures are insufficient to address pressure on the health service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid is due to give a Downing Street press conference from 5pm on Wednesday, October 20. Picture: Toby Melville-WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Ministers have rejected calls to introduce the contingency measures which were included in the Government’s autumn and winter strategy.

Downing Street said the number of hospital admissions and deaths are still “substantially lower” than they were earlier in the year.

“The important thing is the fact that our vaccination programme has been successful in breaking the link between cases and hospitalisations and deaths,” a No 10 spokesman said.

“Our focus remains on ensuring we get boosters out to those who are eligible.”

They added: “There isn’t any proposed plan for any further lockdowns. We are sticking to the autumn and winter plan we have set out.”

The NHS Confederation is the membership organisation that represents the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Taylor said the NHS is preparing for what could be “the most challenging winter on record” and urged the public to “show extra support for the NHS” by “behaving in ways that will keep themselves and others safe”.

He added: “It is time for the Government to enact Plan B of its strategy without delay because without pre-emptive action, we risk stumbling into a winter crisis.

“Also, health leaders need to understand what a ‘Plan C’ would entail if these measures are insufficient.

“The Government should not wait for Covid infections to rocket and for NHS pressures to be sky high before the panic alarm is sounded.”

Mr Taylor said if the Government “fails to get a grip” on rising coronavirus cases, the nation’s recovery from the pandemic could be “put at risk”.

The NHS Confederation’s warning came as coronavirus deaths in the UK rose to their highest daily level since early March.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.