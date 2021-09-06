Latest coronavirus figures confirm 60 new cases of Covid-19 in Hartlepool

The Government confirmed on Monday, September 6 that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,274.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Monday, September 6 it was announced that 41,192 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,018,927.

The University Hospital of Hartlepool, part of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 6: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 266

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 277

Cases of coronavirus

60 new cases on September 6

Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,206

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 340 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 1: 319

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 37

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 3,135

Based on the latest available information.

