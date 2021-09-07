Latest coronavirus figures confirm 90 new cases of Covid-19 in Hartlepool
A further 90 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Hartlepool according to figures released on Tuesday, September 7.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, September 7, that 209 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,483.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, September 7 it was announced that 37,489 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,056,106.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 7: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 266
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 281
Cases of coronavirus
90 new cases on September 7
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,296
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 362.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 2: 340
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 37
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,135
Based on the latest available information.