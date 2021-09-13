Latest figures show 32 more cases of Covid-19 recorded in Hartlepool
Another 32 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Hartlepool, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Monday, September 13, that 61 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,261.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, September 13, it was announced that 30,825 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,256,559.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 13: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 268
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 281
Cases of coronavirus
32 new cases on September 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,633
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 477.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 8: 448
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,165
Based on the latest available information