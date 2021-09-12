Latest figures show 60 more cases of Covid-19 recorded in Hartlepool
Another 60 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Hartlepool, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 12, that 56 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,200.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 12, it was announced that 29,173 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,226,279.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 12: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 268
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 281
Cases of coronavirus
60 new cases on September 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,601
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 428.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 5: 402
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,165
