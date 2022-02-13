Latest figures show another 32 Covid-19 cases recorded in Hartlepool
A further 32 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the town but no new deaths relating to the virus.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, February 13, that 52 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 159,570.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, February 13, it was announced that 41,270 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,306,859.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 13: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 318
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 326
Cases of coronavirus
32 new cases on February 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,585
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 587.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 8: 551
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 59
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 4,310
Based on the latest available information.