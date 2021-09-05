Latest figures update confirms 40 new cases of coronavirus in Hartlepool
A further 40 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Hartlepool according to figures released on Sunday, September 5.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, September 5 that 68 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,229.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, September 5 it was announced that 37,011 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,978,126.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 5: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 266
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 277
Cases of coronavirus
40 new cases on September 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,146
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 329.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 31: 309
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 37
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,135
Based on the latest available information.