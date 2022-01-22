More than 100 new coronavirus cases in Hartlepool but no further virus deaths
The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 22, that 297 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 153,787.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, January 22, it was announced that 76,807 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,784,488.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 22: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 305
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 315
Cases of coronavirus
114 new cases on January 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,487
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,376.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 17: 1,292
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 116
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 4,098
Based on the latest available information.