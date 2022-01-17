More than 100 new coronavirus cases in Hartlepool but no virus-related deaths
Almost 130 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Hartlepool but the town has seen no new virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Monday, January 17, that 85 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 152,075.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, January 17, it was announced that 84,429 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,305,410.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 17: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 299
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 311
Cases of coronavirus
129 new cases on January 17
Total number of cases since March 2020: 25,
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,921.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 12: 1,803
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 115
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,964
Based on the latest available information.