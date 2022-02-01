More than 150 Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool as four virus-related deaths are recorded
A total of 151 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool as four more people sadly die after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, February 1, that 219 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 156,875.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, February 1, it was announced that 112,458 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,428,345.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 1: 4
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 314
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 324
Cases of coronavirus
151 new cases on February 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,660
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,081.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 27: 1,015
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 116
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,196
Based on the latest available information.