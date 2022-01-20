More than 200 covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new virus-related deaths
A total of 206 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool but no new virus-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, January 19, that 359 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 152,872.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, January 19, it was announced that 108,069 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,506,750.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 19: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 302
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 315
Cases of coronavirus
206 new cases on January 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,050
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,548.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 14: 1,453
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 115
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,964
Based on the latest available information.