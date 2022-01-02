More than 200 more Covid-19 cases confirmed for Hartlepool in last 24 hours
Another 229 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Hartlepool in the last 24 hours.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 2, that 73 more people have died after testing positive for the virus, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,851.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, it was announced that 137,583 more people had tested positive, bringing the total number of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,235,401
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 2: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 294
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 310
Cases of coronavirus
229 new cases on Sunday, January 2
Total number of cases since March 2020: 21,086
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 992.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 28: 931
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 34
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,725
Based on the latest available information.