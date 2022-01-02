More than 200 more Covid-19 cases confirmed for Hartlepool in last 24 hours

The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 2, that 73 more people have died after testing positive for the virus, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,851.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, it was announced that 137,583 more people had tested positive, bringing the total number of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,235,401

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust runs both Stockton and Hartlepool hospitals.

Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 2: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 294

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 310

Cases of coronavirus

229 new cases on Sunday, January 2

Total number of cases since March 2020: 21,086

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 992.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 28: 931

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 34

Currently on ventilation: 3

Total admissions: 3,725

Based on the latest available information.

