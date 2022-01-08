More than 250 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no further virus-related deaths

The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 8, that 313 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 150,057.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

It was announced on Saturday, January 8, that 146,390 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,333,794.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust runs both Stockton and Hartlepool hospitals.

Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 8: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 295

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 310

Cases of coronavirus

260 new cases on January 8

Total number of cases since March 2020: 23,063

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 2,183.6 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 3: 2,049

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 80

Currently on ventilation: 2

Total admissions: 3,834

Based on the latest available information.

