More than 30 new Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool
More than 30 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 5, that 86 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,086.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, August 5, it was announced that 30,215 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,982,581.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 5: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 254
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 270
Cases of coronavirus
37 new cases on August 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,779
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 322.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 31: 303
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 56
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 2,951
Based on the latest available information.