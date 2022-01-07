More than 300 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool as one more virus-related death is recorded
Another 344 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Friday, January 7, that 229 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 149,744.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Friday, January 7, that 178,250 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,193,228.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 7: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 295
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 310
Cases of coronavirus
344 new cases on January 7
Total number of cases since March 2020: 22,803
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,042.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 2: 1,917
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 80
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 3,834
Based on the latest available information.