More than 300 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no virus-related deaths recorded
Another 345 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool but no new deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 6, that 231 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 149,515. Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Thursday, January 6, that 179,756 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,015,065.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 6: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 294
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 310
Cases of coronavirus
345 new cases on January 6
Total number of cases since March 2020: 22,459
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,877.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 1: 1,762
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 34
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,725
Based on the latest available information.