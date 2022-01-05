More than 400 new Covid-19 cases in Hartlepool as case count tops 22,000
The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Hartlepool has topped 22,000 after more than 400 were recorded today.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, January 5, that 334 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,941. Today’s figures include a backlog of hospital deaths from January 1-4.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Wednesday, January 5, that 194,747 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,835,334.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 5: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 294
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 310
Cases of coronavirus
411 new cases on January 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 22,114
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,730.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 31: 1,624
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 34
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,725
Based on the latest available information.