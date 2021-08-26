More than 50 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Hartlepool

More than 50 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool but no further deaths have been reported in the town.

By Sophie Brownson
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 8:58 pm

The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 26 that 140 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,143.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Thursday, August 26 it was announced that 38,281 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,628,709.

The University Hospital of Hartlepool, part of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust.

Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on August 26: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 262

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 274

Cases of coronavirus

52 new cases on August 26

Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,681

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 337.8 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 21: 317

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 40

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 3,106

Based on the latest available information.

