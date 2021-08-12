More than 50 new covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool according to latest daily figures
More than 50 people in Hartlepool have contracted Covid-19 according to the latest daily Government figures, but no virus-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 12, that 94 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,701.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, August 12, it was announced that 33,074 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,179,506.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 12:
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 256
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 272
Cases of coronavirus
52 new cases on August 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,037
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 302.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 7: 284
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 54
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,001
Based on the latest available information.