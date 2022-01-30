More than 70 covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no virus-related deaths
A total of 71 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool but no virus-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 30, that 85 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) to 155,698.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) on Sunday, January 30, it was announced that 62,399 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,463,522.
Note from Sunday, January 30: Today’s death and case figures do not include figures from Northern Ireland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 30: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 310
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 317
Cases of coronavirus
71 new cases on January 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,386
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 963.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 25: 904
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 116
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,196
Based on the latest available information.