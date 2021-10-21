More than 90 new covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool
Latest figures show that another 95 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, October 21, that 115 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 139,146.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, October 21, it was announced that 52,009 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,641,221.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 21: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 278
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 292
Cases of coronavirus
95 new cases on October 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 16,206
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 351.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 16: 330
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 34
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,302
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.