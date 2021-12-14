MPs vote in favour of the mandatory use of Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and large venues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that the Government will extend the requirement to wear face coverings to more indoor spaces, change the work from home advice and introduce mandatory Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and large venues in England.

The measures are part of ‘Plan B’ of the Government’s coronavirus strategy, which has now been implemented as the Omicron variant continues to rise.

Members of Parliament have voted on the measures in the House of Commons tonight (Tuesday, December 14) where the Government received the required support to introduce the plans.

MPs have voted to extend Covid restrictions across England.

MPs have voted 441 to 41, a majority of 400, to approve the regulations that extend the requirement of face coverings in more indoor settings, including museums and galleries.

The approval of the mandatory use of Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and large venues across England was also granted, with 369 in favour and 126 against – with around 98 Conversative MPs voting against their own party.

Ahead of the vote, Boris Johnson was reported to have told his MPs that “we have absolutely no choice” to introduce the “sensible and balanced” measures and that he wanted the country to be “as free as we can possibly be”.

During the session, it was also made mandatory for NHS and social care staff to be vaccinated by April 2022.

MPs in the Commons voted on the matter, with 385 in favour and 100 against, providing a majority of 285.

