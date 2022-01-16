No new deaths from Covid in Hartlepool as 154 new cases are confirmed
There have been no new deaths from Covid in Hartlepool but 154 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 16, that 88 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,987.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, January 16 it was announced that 70,924 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,217,280.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 16: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 299
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 311
Cases of coronavirus
154 new cases on January 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 25,495
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,252.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 11: 2,114
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 115
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,964
Based on the latest available information.