Number of Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool rises according to latest daily figures
The number of positive covid cases in Hartlepool has risen in the last 24 hours according to the latest daily Government figures.
Official statistics published on Saturday, August 14, showed 59 daily new cases in the town.
They relate to the number of people with at least one positive COVID-19 test result, either lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test.
Across the UK there were 29,520 new daily cases and 93 more deaths.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It takes the total number recorded since the start of the pandemic to 130,894.
There has also been a total of 6,241,011 confirmed positive cases.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on Saturday, August 14: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 256
Weekly deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate: 2
Total deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 272
Cases of coronavirus
59 new cases on August 14
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,137
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 269.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days: 253
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 54
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,001
Based on the latest available information.