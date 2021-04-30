One Covid-related death announced in Hartlepool as town records three new coronavirus cases
Another person has sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool, as the town records three new coronavirus cases.
The Government confirmed on Friday, April 30, that a further 15 people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 127,517.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, April 30, it was announced that 2,381 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,416,623.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on April 30: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 252
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 268
Cases of coronavirus
Three new cases on April 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 8,924
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 35.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to April 25: 33
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 6
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 2,672
Based on the latest available information.