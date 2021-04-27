One Covid-related death recorded in Hartlepool as four more people test positive for virus

The Government confirmed on Tuesday, April 27, that a further 17 people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 127,451.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Tuesday, April 27, it was announced that 2,685 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,409,631.

The University Hospital of Hartlepool, part of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on April 27: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 252

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 268

Cases of coronavirus

Four new cases on April 27

Total number of cases since March 2020: 8,911

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 42.7 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to April 22: 40

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 10

Currently on ventilation: 4

Total admissions: 2,661

Based on the latest available information.

