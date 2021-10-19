One more coronavirus-related death confirmed in Hartlepool as UK records highest covid deaths since March
The latest figures show another person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool as 60 new covid cases are confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, October 19, that 223 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 138,852.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, October 19, it was announced that 43,738 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,541,192.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 19: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 278
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 292
Cases of coronavirus
60 new cases on October 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 16,075
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 331.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 13: 311
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 34
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,302
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.