One more covid-related death confirmed in Hartlepool according to latest daily figures
One more covid patient who tested positive for the virus has sadly died and more than 20 people in Hartlepool have contracted Covid-19 according to the latest daily Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 10, that 146 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,320.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, August 10, it was announced that 23,510 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,117,540.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 10: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 255
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 272
Cases of coronavirus
26 new cases on August 10
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,958
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 305.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 5: 287
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 56
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 2,951
Based on the latest available information.