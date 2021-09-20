NHS England confirmed on Sunday, February 21, that a further 258 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 81,304.

Patients were aged between 29 and 101 years old. All except 17 (aged 52 to 100 years old) had known underlying health conditions.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

The latest Covid figures across North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust have been released.

Across the UK on Saturday, February 20, it was announced that 10,406 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,105,675.

Covid related deaths

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths announced on February 21: 1

Total number of deaths at the trust: 512

According to data released by NHS England

Cases of coronavirus

Hartlepool

27 new cases on February 20

Total number of cases since March: 8,185

According to data from Public Health England

Weekly case rate

Hartlepool

Weekly case rate - 171.9 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases in seven days to February 15 - 161

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital: 95

Currently on ventilation: 11

Total admissions: 2,455

Based on the latest available information.

