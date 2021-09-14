One more person dies after contracting Covid-19 in Hartlepool, as latest figures show 41 more cases
One more person in Hartlepool has died after contracting Covid-19 while another 41 cases have been recorded in the area, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, September 14, that 185 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,446.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, September 14, it was announced that 26,628 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,282,810.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 14: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 269
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 283
Cases of coronavirus
41 new cases on September 14
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,674
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 458.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 9: 430
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,165
Based on the latest available information