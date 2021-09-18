One more person dies after testing positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool, with 69 new Covid-19 cases recorded
One more person has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool, with 69 further Covid-19 cases recorded in the town.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 18, that 164 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 135,147.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 18, it was announced that 30,144 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,400,739.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 18: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 271
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 283
Cases of coronavirus
69 new cases on September 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,864
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 419.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 13: 394
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 45
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,197
Based on the latest available information