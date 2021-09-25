One more person dies in Hartlepool after testing positive for coronavirus, with 37 new Covid cases recorded in the area
Another person has sadly died in Hartlepool after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the latest official statistics, with 37 new Covid cases recorded in the area.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 25, that 122 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,105.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 25, it was announced that 31,348 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,631,233.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 25: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 274
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 283
Cases of coronavirus
37 new cases on September 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 15,159
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 295.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 20: 277
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 43
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 3,222
Based on the latest available information.