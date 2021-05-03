One new coronavirus case confirmed in Hartlepool but no further Covid-related deaths announced
One new coronavirus case has been confirmed in Hartlepool but the town has seen no new virus deaths.
The Government confirmed on Monday, May 3, that a further one person who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 127,539.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, May 3, it was announced that 1,649 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,421,850.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on May 3: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 252
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 268
Cases of coronavirus
One new case on May 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 8,929
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 25 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to April 28: 25
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 6
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 2,672
Based on the latest available information.