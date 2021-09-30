One person dies and a further 31 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool
One person has sadly died and another 31 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool, latest figures show
The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 30, that 137 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,662.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, September 30, it was announced that 36,480 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,807,036.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 30: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 275
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 286
Cases of coronavirus
31 new cases on September 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 15,307
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 322.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 24: 303
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 34
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 3,258
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.