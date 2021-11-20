One person sadly dies and a further 36 people test positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool
One more person has sadly died and a further 36 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool, latest figures show.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, November 20, that 150 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 143,866.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, November 20, it was announced that 40,941 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,806,034.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 20: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 287
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 302
Cases of coronavirus
36 new cases on November 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,754
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 361.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 15: 339
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 46
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.
