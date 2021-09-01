One person sadly dies as a result of Covid-19 in Hartlepool with over 50 new cases confirmed
One person has sadly died and a further 56 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 1 that 207 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,742.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, September 1 it was announced that 35,693 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,825,074
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 1: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 263
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 277
Cases of coronavirus
56 new cases on September 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,925
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 326.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 27: 306
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 40
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,106
Based on the latest available information.
