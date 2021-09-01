The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 1 that 207 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,742.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Wednesday, September 1 it was announced that 35,693 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,825,074

The University Hospital of Hartlepool, part of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust.

Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 1: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 263

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 277

Cases of coronavirus

56 new cases on September 1

Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,925

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 326.1 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 27: 306

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions.

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 40

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 3,106

Based on the latest available information.

