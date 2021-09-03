Over 50 Covid-19 cases reported in Hartlepool but no new deaths
A further 53 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool but there has been no new deaths in the area.
The Government confirmed on Friday, September 3 that 121 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,041.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, September 3 it was announced that 42,076 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,904,969.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 3: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 264
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 277
Cases of coronavirus
53 new cases on September 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,035
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 319.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 29: 300
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 37
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,135
Based on the latest available information.
