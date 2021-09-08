Over 50 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool as one more person sadly dies
A further 56 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Hartlepool as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 8, that 191 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,674.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, September 8 it was announced that 38,599 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,056,106.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 8: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 267
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 281
Cases of coronavirus
56 new cases on September 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,352
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 389 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 3: 365
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 37
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,135
Based on the latest available information.