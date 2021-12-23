Over 7,000 got booster jabs last week

Booster jab numbers

The booster jab rollout has been scaled up because of concern over the spread of the Omicron variant and data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows at least 7,552 people in the area received a booster or third vaccine dose in the week ending Monday, December 20.

That was up from 5,023 the previous week– a rise of 50%.

A total of 39,295 people in the area had received a booster or third dose by Monday – at least 47% of people aged 12 and over – and they were among the 29.9 million people nationally to have received an extra vaccine dose as of December 20.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out bringing in new restrictions in England before Christmas, tougher rules could be in force by the New Year in a bid to protect the NHS.

The figures came as NHS chiefs said the service was facing its busiest Christmas period ever – with bed occupancy rates five per cent higher than last year.

Chief executive of NHS Providers Chris Hopson also said the "broader picture" of critical care pressures beyond Covid hospital cases was being overlooked.