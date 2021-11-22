Pregnant Hartlepool women urged to get Covid vaccine at walk-in clinic

The clinic will take place on Wednesday, November 24, from 9am-4pm at the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre sports hall and is open to anyone aged 16 or over.

But pregnant women are being invited to come along between 10am and 2pm when a midwife will be on site to talk through any concerns that they might have and offer support. No appointment is needed.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Covid-19 can be serious for pregnant women, so it is important that they have both doses of a vaccine to protect themselves and their unborn babies.

The walk-in clinic takes place at Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre.

"It is important to note that thousands of pregnant women have been vaccinated safely in the UK and across the world."

"Full vaccination is the best way for everyone to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.

“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.”

He added: “As we approach the winter season, it’s also vital that eligible people across Hartlepool get their Covid booster jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and our NHS.

Hartlepool director of public health Craig Blundred.

“If people don’t get their booster jab, they ultimately increase their risk of catching Covid-19 and having a more serious illness, which would also result in increased pressures on our NHS.”

First and second doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available at the clinic.

Those attending for a second dose of a vaccine are reminded that it must be at least eight weeks since they received the same first dose.

Booster jabs will also be available although those people who are eligible to receive a booster are reminded that it must be at least 182 days/6 months since they received their second dose of vaccine.

For more information about the Covid vaccine and answers to some commonly asked questions, go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/vaccine-questions-answered.

