Record Covid figures in UK as another 39 test positive in Hartlepool
The UK has seen a record number of confirmed Covid cases, including a further 39 in Hartlepool.
The Government confirmed on Friday, December 17, that 111 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,048.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, December 17, it was announced that 93,045 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,190,354.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 17: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 291
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 307
Cases of coronavirus
39 new cases on December 17
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,850
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 245.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 12: 230
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,668
Based on the latest available information.