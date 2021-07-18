The Government has announced new rules which will see children and those fully vaccinated be exempt from the requirement to self-isolate if you are a contact of a positive case.

Currently people must also self-isolate if they are told to do so by NHS Test and Trace regardless of their vaccination status.

The rules around coronavirus self-isolation are set to change from August 16. Image by PA Wire/PA Images.

Instead they will be advised to take a PCR test as soon as possible.

People who are 18 years old will also be exempt from the requirement to self-isolate after this date, until four months after their 18th birthday, to allow them the opportunity to get fully vaccinated.

However, anyone who tests positive for Covid will still need to self-isolate regardless of their vaccination status or age.

This means you must stay at home at all times and not have contact with other people.

The rules around self-isolating after travelling abroad will also change, meaning that from July 19 children and adults who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will not have to quarantine on their return from amber list countries to England.

But Downing Street is facing calls to bring forward the relaxation of the self-isolation requirement for the double-jabbed from August 16 amid the huge numbers of people being ‘pinged’ by the NHS Covid app.

However No 10 has refused to back down and said that those contacted by the NHS Covid app to self-isolate should follow the guidance.

Meanwhile the Government’s top medic, Professor Chris Whitty, has warned the number of people in hospital with coronavirus could reach “quite scary” levels within weeks.

Prof Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said infections will “almost certainly” reach 100,000 daily cases, with the potential for double that figure to be recorded.