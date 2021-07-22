Ten more patients admitted to Hartlepool's hospital trust as case figure rises by 87
Ten more patients have been admitted to Hartlepool’s hospital trust for Covid treatment – taking it up to 32 people – according to the latest coronavirus information shared by the Government.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 22, that 84 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,980.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 22, it was announced that 39,906 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,602,321.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 22: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 253
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 269
Cases of coronavirus
87 new cases on July 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,089.
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,147.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 17: 1,075
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 32
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 2,808
Based on the latest available information.